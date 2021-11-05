Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 1,555 Shares of Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 266,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple were worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Valueworks LLC raised its holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple by 1.2% during the second quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 574,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 573,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after acquiring an additional 14,292 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple by 1.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 346,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5,479 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Maui Land & Pineapple during the second quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple by 7.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. 14.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised Maui Land & Pineapple from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

In other news, VP Paulus Subrata sold 7,000 shares of Maui Land & Pineapple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $76,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,985.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLP stock opened at $10.38 on Friday. Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $12.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -519.22 and a beta of 0.77.

Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Maui Land & Pineapple had a positive return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 million for the quarter.

Maui Land & Pineapple Company Profile

Maui Land & Pineapple Co, Inc is a landholding and operating company, which engages in the development, sale, and management of real estate. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Leasing and Resort Amenities. The Real Estate segment includes land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities.

