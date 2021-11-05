Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Upgraded at Seaport Research Partners

Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $138.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

DFS has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $154.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, August 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $130.32.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $114.48 on Tuesday. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $67.38 and a 1 year high of $135.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 17.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total transaction of $2,720,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total transaction of $396,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFS. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3.4% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.7% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 4.8% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.7% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

