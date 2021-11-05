Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Receives $40.18 Consensus PT from Analysts

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.91.

Several research firms have recently commented on DISCA. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $38.44 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Monday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Discovery by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 96,008 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Discovery by 1.6% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Discovery in the first quarter valued at about $442,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Discovery by 6.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 96,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,587 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Discovery in the first quarter valued at about $304,000. 33.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DISCA traded up $0.82 on Tuesday, hitting $26.28. 279,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,032,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Discovery has a 12 month low of $20.47 and a 12 month high of $78.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.54.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). Discovery had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Discovery will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

