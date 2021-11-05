DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DLO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. HSBC boosted their target price on DLocal from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on DLocal from $30.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on DLocal in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

DLocal stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,210,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.45. DLocal has a 12-month low of $29.57 and a 12-month high of $73.43.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $59.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.70 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 186.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that DLocal will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLO. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of DLocal during the second quarter valued at $258,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of DLocal during the second quarter valued at $59,214,000. Bienville Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DLocal during the second quarter valued at $1,228,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DLocal during the second quarter valued at $52,530,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of DLocal during the second quarter valued at $1,051,000. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLocal Company Profile

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

