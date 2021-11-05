Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$13.50 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.30.

Doman Building Materials Group stock remained flat at $$5.60 during midday trading on Friday. Doman Building Materials Group has a 12-month low of $4.83 and a 12-month high of $8.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.24.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. engages in the distribution and trade of construction materials. It operates through the Distribution and Forestry segments. The Distribution segment involves the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products. The Forestry segment includes timber ownership and management of private timberlands and forest licenses, harvesting and trucking operations, and value-added services.

