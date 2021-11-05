Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price indicates a potential downside of 36.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DOM. Barclays raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of LON DOM opened at GBX 395.20 ($5.16) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Domino’s Pizza Group has a one year low of GBX 301.40 ($3.94) and a one year high of GBX 443.68 ($5.80). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 400.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 393.14.

In other news, insider Stella David bought 30,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 370 ($4.83) per share, for a total transaction of £111,011.10 ($145,036.71). Also, insider Dominic Paul acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 381 ($4.98) per share, with a total value of £53,340 ($69,689.05).

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,147 stores in the United Kingdom and 54 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

