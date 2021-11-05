DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Shona L. Brown Sells 1,250 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.74, for a total value of $248,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

DoorDash stock opened at $207.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.10 billion and a PE ratio of -28.07. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.13 and a 12 month high of $256.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.91.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Equities analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 147.1% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DASH shares. Gordon Haskett started coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on DoorDash from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on DoorDash from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.65.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

