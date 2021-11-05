Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $114.19

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $114.19 and last traded at $114.19, with a volume of 193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.34.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.04). Dorman Products had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $348.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 4,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $440,102.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 7,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total transaction of $770,563.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DORM. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 578,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,384,000 after buying an additional 183,354 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Dorman Products by 43.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 503,796 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,228,000 after acquiring an additional 151,396 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Dorman Products by 29.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 530,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,434,000 after acquiring an additional 120,787 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Dorman Products by 13.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 910,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $94,348,000 after acquiring an additional 109,766 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in Dorman Products by 18.1% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 510,626 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,970,000 after acquiring an additional 78,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

