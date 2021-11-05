Dover Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%.

Dover has increased its dividend payment by 8.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 59 consecutive years. Dover has a payout ratio of 26.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Dover to earn $8.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.2%.

Dover stock opened at $172.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.23 and a 200-day moving average of $159.38. Dover has a one year low of $113.86 and a one year high of $176.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.39.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. Dover had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dover will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DOV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Dover from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dover from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.83.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $280,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

