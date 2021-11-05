Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$19.50 at TD Securities

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DIR.UN has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James set a C$19.00 price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$19.00 price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$18.44.

TSE DIR.UN opened at C$17.43 on Thursday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a one year low of C$12.31 and a one year high of C$17.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.96 billion and a PE ratio of 13.30.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

