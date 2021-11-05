Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.88 Million

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded down 60.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a total market cap of $10.88 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000905 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.55 or 0.00084548 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.44 or 0.00074724 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.46 or 0.00100491 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,278.07 or 1.00200107 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,511.12 or 0.07258003 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00022603 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

