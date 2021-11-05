DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $24.56 Million

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 5th. One DuckDaoDime coin can currently be bought for approximately $23.66 or 0.00038684 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded 21.1% higher against the US dollar. DuckDaoDime has a total market cap of $24.56 million and $238,048.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.39 or 0.00084008 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.09 or 0.00085151 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.03 or 0.00103025 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,458.96 or 0.07288768 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,982.83 or 0.99684684 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00022790 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Profile

DuckDaoDime’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

DuckDaoDime Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DuckDaoDime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DuckDaoDime using one of the exchanges listed above.

