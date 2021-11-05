Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.02 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) to report sales of $7.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Duke Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.07 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.96 billion. Duke Energy reported sales of $6.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duke Energy will report full-year sales of $25.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.02 billion to $25.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $26.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.92 billion to $26.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Duke Energy.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 13.1% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 16.6% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 7.7% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 111,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,778,000 after buying an additional 8,005 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 10.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 3,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK opened at $101.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.67 and its 200 day moving average is $102.21. Duke Energy has a 12 month low of $85.56 and a 12 month high of $108.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.95%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

