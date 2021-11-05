Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Receives $104.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DUK. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $1.32 on Tuesday, reaching $102.34. 46,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,040,878. The company has a market capitalization of $78.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.30. Duke Energy has a 52 week low of $85.56 and a 52 week high of $108.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 46.6% in the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 3,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 2.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,901,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,576,000 after buying an additional 46,876 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 17,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

