Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $273.67 Million

Brokerages expect Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) to announce sales of $273.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Duke Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $288.15 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $249.10 million. Duke Realty reported sales of $248.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Duke Realty will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Duke Realty.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.86. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 82.95%. The firm had revenue of $256.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Duke Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on DRE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Duke Realty from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Duke Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

NYSE:DRE traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.04. 988,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,775,929. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.69. Duke Realty has a 52 week low of $37.54 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is presently 67.11%.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total transaction of $105,223.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $427,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRE. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 376,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 187,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,879,000 after acquiring an additional 15,907 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 73,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 33,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

