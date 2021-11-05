Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,774,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 293,989 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $178,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 160.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 160.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DRE has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total transaction of $105,223.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $427,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE DRE opened at $56.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.61. Duke Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $37.54 and a 12 month high of $56.99. The company has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.62.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.86. Duke Realty had a net margin of 82.95% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $256.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is presently 67.11%.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

