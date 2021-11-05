DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Sets New 12-Month High at $36.33

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $36.33 and last traded at $36.09, with a volume of 181 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DXP Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.80 million, a P/E ratio of -21.18 and a beta of 2.51.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.21. DXP Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $285.52 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 6.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,946,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,108,000 after purchasing an additional 177,781 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in DXP Enterprises by 9.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,454,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,446,000 after acquiring an additional 122,799 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 1.2% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,279,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,597,000 after buying an additional 15,703 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 8.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,093,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,405,000 after buying an additional 86,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 5.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 568,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,940,000 after buying an additional 31,226 shares during the last quarter. 70.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:DXPE)

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of distribution solutions. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses in maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.