Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $837.30 Million

Equities analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) will post sales of $837.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $810.30 million and the highest is $872.20 million. Dycom Industries reported sales of $810.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full-year sales of $3.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dycom Industries.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $787.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.05 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DY opened at $80.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.19 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.58. Dycom Industries has a 52-week low of $61.50 and a 52-week high of $101.16.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dycom Industries (DY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.