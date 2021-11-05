E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s (NASDAQ:EJH) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on November 10th

E-Home Household Service’s (NASDAQ:EJH) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, November 10th. E-Home Household Service had issued 5,555,556 shares in its IPO on May 14th. The total size of the offering was $25,000,002 based on an initial share price of $4.50. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

E-Home Household Service stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.06. E-Home Household Service has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $80.93.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EJH. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in E-Home Household Service in the second quarter worth about $263,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in E-Home Household Service in the second quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in E-Home Household Service in the second quarter worth about $334,000. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited operates as an integrated household service company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Installation and Maintenance, Housekeeping, and Senior Care Services. It engages in the delivery, installation, and repair and maintenance of home appliances, such as refrigerators, stoves, air conditioners, water heaters, and washing machines; and provision of home-moving, house cleaning, and nanny and maternity matron services, as well as senior care services through its Website and WeChat platform.

