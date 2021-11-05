E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €11.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.10 ($14.24) price objective on E.On in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on E.On in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.25 ($13.24) price objective on E.On in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on E.On in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.30 ($15.65) target price on E.On in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €11.80 ($13.88).

Shares of FRA:EOAN opened at €11.25 ($13.23) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €10.93 and its 200-day moving average is €10.51. E.On has a twelve month low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a twelve month high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

