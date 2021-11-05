E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €13.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

E.On (FRA:EOAN) has been given a €13.00 ($15.29) price target by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on E.On in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on E.On in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.30 ($15.65) target price on E.On in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) target price on E.On in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.25 ($13.24) target price on E.On in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €11.80 ($13.88).

Shares of EOAN stock opened at €11.25 ($13.23) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €10.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is €10.51. E.On has a 12-month low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 12-month high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

