EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.010-$6.050 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.EastGroup Properties also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.540-$1.580 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on EGP. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EastGroup Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $172.90.

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock traded up $1.27 on Friday, hitting $199.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,754. EastGroup Properties has a 52-week low of $130.93 and a 52-week high of $201.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.78.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.72). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is presently 66.91%.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.38, for a total value of $333,222.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,710,365.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EastGroup Properties stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 30.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,093 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.30% of EastGroup Properties worth $19,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

