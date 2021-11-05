Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.800-$9.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.090. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EMN. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Eastman Chemical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Eastman Chemical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Eastman Chemical from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Eastman Chemical from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $129.18.

NYSE:EMN opened at $108.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.57. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $83.82 and a 52-week high of $130.47. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.73 and its 200 day moving average is $113.89.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $5,188,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,381 shares in the company, valued at $30,598,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total value of $2,999,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

