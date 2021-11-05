Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Bought by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 163.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth $47,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 48.4% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $171.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.25. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $107.37 and a 52-week high of $173.06. The firm has a market cap of $68.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ETN. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.11.

In related news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $5,357,215.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

