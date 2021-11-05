Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecopetrol has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.08.

NYSE EC opened at $14.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.58. The company has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.77. Ecopetrol has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $15.91.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Ecopetrol had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 7.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecopetrol will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the 1st quarter worth $15,412,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the 2nd quarter worth $9,879,000. Ashmore Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 288.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ashmore Group plc now owns 777,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,501,029,000 after acquiring an additional 577,295 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 138.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 772,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,299,000 after purchasing an additional 449,292 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 3,028.8% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 400,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 388,079 shares during the period. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

