Eden (EDN) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $62,845.00

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. Over the last week, Eden has traded down 32.5% against the dollar. Eden has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and $62,845.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eden coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.37 or 0.00054023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $151.05 or 0.00244573 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00013025 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004570 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.83 or 0.00096880 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Eden Profile

Eden is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. Eden’s official website is edenchain.io . Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio . The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio . The official message board for Eden is edenchain.io/get-started/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

Eden Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eden using one of the exchanges listed above.

