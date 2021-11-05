Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Brokerages expect Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) to report earnings per share of $0.84 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.85. Edgewell Personal Care reported earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Edgewell Personal Care.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $573.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.56 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EPC. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.71.

Shares of NYSE:EPC traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.38. The company had a trading volume of 281,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,916. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.17. Edgewell Personal Care has a one year low of $28.33 and a one year high of $46.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPC. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,949,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter worth approximately $12,143,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 109.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,011,000 after purchasing an additional 224,729 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 120.2% during the first quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 375,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,881,000 after purchasing an additional 205,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 529,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,232,000 after acquiring an additional 199,702 shares during the period. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

