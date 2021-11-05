EDUCare (EKT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.75 Million

EDUCare (CURRENCY:EKT) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 5th. One EDUCare coin can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, EDUCare has traded up 16.6% against the US dollar. EDUCare has a total market capitalization of $3.46 million and $1.75 million worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00054604 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 36.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.32 or 0.00247420 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00012729 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.40 or 0.00097127 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004468 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About EDUCare

EDUCare is a coin. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. EDUCare’s total supply is 724,297,908 coins. EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . EDUCare’s official website is ekt8.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EKT creates a new BlockChain underlying structure that splits Token and DApp , and aims for simplicity、iteration efficiency and security of the distributed application development. By integrating the Bancor Protocol into the public chain structure, the newly-issued pass will acquire stable circulation attributes, the developers only need to pay attention to the business logic of DApp, and everything else will be done by EKT public chain. “

Buying and Selling EDUCare

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDUCare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDUCare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EDUCare using one of the exchanges listed above.

