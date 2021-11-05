Effect.AI Hits One Day Trading Volume of $103,280.00 (EFX)

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. One Effect.AI coin can currently be bought for $0.0179 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Effect.AI has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. Effect.AI has a market cap of $4.52 million and approximately $103,280.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Effect.AI alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.07 or 0.00121069 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.44 or 0.00512296 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000641 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00016937 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00055755 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00009479 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Effect.AI Profile

Effect.AI uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. The official website for Effect.AI is effect.ai . Effect.AI’s official message board is medium.com/@effectai . Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix . The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

Buying and Selling Effect.AI

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Effect.AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Effect.AI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Effect.AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Effect.AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Effect.AI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.