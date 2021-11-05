Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TD Securities reduced their price target on Eldorado Gold from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eldorado Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.41.

NYSE EGO opened at $9.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.33, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.74. Eldorado Gold has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $14.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $238.44 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 7.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGO. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 420,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 49,591 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 98,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,051,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,355,000 after purchasing an additional 218,935 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 11,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

