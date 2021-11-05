Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The game software company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32, Fidelity Earnings reports. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

EA traded down $2.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.29. The company had a trading volume of 76,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,747. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.88. The stock has a market cap of $39.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.41 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $110.15 and a 52 week high of $150.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.98%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total value of $1,276,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.34, for a total value of $116,272.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 44,145 shares of company stock valued at $6,108,028 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.68.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

