Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target Raised to $177.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $175.00 to $177.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the game software company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $163.68.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Shares of EA stock traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $140.52. 45,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,531,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.88. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $110.15 and a one year high of $150.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.98%.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.87, for a total transaction of $457,039.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total transaction of $355,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,145 shares of company stock worth $6,108,028. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Motco lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 88.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.