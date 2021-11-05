Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $24.84

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.84 and last traded at $24.54, with a volume of 6158 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.44.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ESI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.63.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.54 and its 200 day moving average is $22.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.47 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 110,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 38,317 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 827,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,356,000 after purchasing an additional 52,439 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Element Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,418,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Element Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:ESI)

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.