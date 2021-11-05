Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.950-$8.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.20 billion-$27.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.52 billion.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $6.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $265.00. 3,679,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,414,958. Eli Lilly and has a 1 year low of $138.61 and a 1 year high of $275.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $241.95 and a 200 day moving average of $230.44. The stock has a market cap of $253.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $279.00 to $272.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $288.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $257.83.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total transaction of $838,684.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 324,140 shares of company stock worth $86,660,817. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eli Lilly and stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,822,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 289,490 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of Eli Lilly and worth $877,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

