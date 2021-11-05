Elior Group (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Elior Group (OTCMKTS:ELROF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Elior Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Elior Group in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of ELROF opened at $7.57 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.23. Elior Group has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $7.57.

Elior Group SA provides contract catering and support services in France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, India, and internationally. It offers contract catering services to business and industry, education, and health and welfare sectors under the Elior brand. The company also offers a range of value-added services under the Elior Services brand, such as cleaning and hygiene services for hotels, industrial sites, shops and retail outlets, and food industry; biological cleaning and hospitality services in the healthcare sector; and facility management and support services, including reception, internal mail handling, minor repairs and maintenance, gardening, etc.

