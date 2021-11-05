eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Major Shareholder Sells $90,992.60 in Stock

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) major shareholder Ltd Ginola sold 34,730 shares of eMagin stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total transaction of $90,992.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ltd Ginola also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Ltd Ginola sold 18,718 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $52,410.40.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Ltd Ginola sold 300 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $720.00.

NYSEAMERICAN EMAN opened at $2.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.56. eMagin Co. has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $5.42. The company has a market capitalization of $195.76 million, a P/E ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.62.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). eMagin had a negative return on equity of 52.28% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. The business had revenue of $6.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that eMagin Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eMagin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of eMagin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of eMagin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of eMagin by 8.3% in the second quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of eMagin by 11.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 119,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 12,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of eMagin by 39.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 45,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 13,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.87% of the company’s stock.

About eMagin

eMagin Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of organic light emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays and related products. Its OLED displays are incorporated with products including military aviation helmets, military weapons sights and targeting systems, night vision and thermal imaging devices, training and simulation, visualization for ocular surgery, mobile ultrasound, and augmented reality applications.

