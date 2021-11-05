Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Bought by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,060 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $4,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,080,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,525,737,000 after purchasing an additional 427,996 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,045,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $763,342,000 after buying an additional 370,033 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,734,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $750,111,000 after buying an additional 3,516,502 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,504,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $673,560,000 after buying an additional 4,691,642 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,520,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $724,068,000 after buying an additional 3,270,131 shares during the period. 47.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. CIBC upped their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.54.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $41.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $84.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.44 and a 52-week high of $43.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.674 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 147.51%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

