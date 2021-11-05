Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS.
NYSE ENB traded up $1.37 on Friday, reaching $43.30. The company had a trading volume of 6,162,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,210,932. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.74. Enbridge has a 12 month low of $27.44 and a 12 month high of $43.35.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.674 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 147.51%.
About Enbridge
Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.
