Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 33.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 323,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 81,252 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $15,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Encore Capital Group by 19.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the first quarter valued at $146,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the second quarter valued at $223,000.

Shares of ECPG opened at $58.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.51. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $29.21 and a one year high of $60.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.11.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.54. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 25.16% and a net margin of 17.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ECPG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

