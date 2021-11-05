Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $54.02, but opened at $59.25. Encore Capital Group shares last traded at $58.51, with a volume of 4,370 shares trading hands.

The asset manager reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.54. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 25.16%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ECPG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,466,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,490,000 after buying an additional 23,307 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 206.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 17,043 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 269.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 795,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,692,000 after purchasing an additional 579,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.94 and a 200-day moving average of $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.51.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

