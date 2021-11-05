Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target Increased to C$15.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.87% from the company’s previous close.

ERF has been the subject of several other research reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Tudor Pickering increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Enerplus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.84.

Shares of TSE ERF traded up C$0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$12.41. 1,516,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,426,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of C$3.19 billion and a PE ratio of -8.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.39. Enerplus has a 1-year low of C$2.22 and a 1-year high of C$12.44.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$408.62 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enerplus will post 1.5900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jodine Julene Jenson Labrie acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$616,035.96.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

