Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,800 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the September 30th total of 140,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 242.6 days.

Shares of EGHSF stock opened at $42.61 on Friday. Enghouse Systems has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $52.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.26.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EGHSF shares. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Enghouse Systems in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

Enghouse Systems Ltd. engages in the development of enterprise software solutions. It operates through the Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group segments. The Interactive Management Group segment offers customer interaction software and service that are designed to provide customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications.

