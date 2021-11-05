Engine Capital Management LP Raises Position in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX)

Engine Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,263,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. CI Financial comprises approximately 7.4% of Engine Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Engine Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.62% of CI Financial worth $23,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 122.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,614,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198,187 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,989,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,085,000 after purchasing an additional 17,084 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 26.5% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,856,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,860 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 34.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,546,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,557 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 130.2% in the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,725,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,300 shares during the period. 41.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on CIXX. CIBC increased their target price on CI Financial from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.06.

CIXX stock opened at $23.81 on Friday. CI Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $11.68 and a 1 year high of $23.89. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.48 and a 200 day moving average of $18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $662.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.30 million. CI Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CI Financial Corp will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.143 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 31.15%.

CI Financial Profile

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

