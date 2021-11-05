Engine Capital Management LP Sells 200,000 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Engine Capital Management LP lowered its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,699 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. comprises approximately 0.2% of Engine Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Engine Capital Management LP’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KKR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 624.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $81.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $83.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.03 and its 200 day moving average is $61.75.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 6.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $419,500,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

