ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Now Covered by Alliance Global Partners

Stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ ENG opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.58. ENGlobal has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $9.40. The firm has a market cap of $86.78 million, a PE ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 1.93.
ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative return on equity of 33.74% and a negative net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $11.08 million for the quarter.
About ENGlobal
ENGlobal Corp. engages in the provision of engineered modular solutions to the energy industry. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Procurement, and Construction Management (EPCM); Automation; and Corporate. The EPCM segment offers services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project services primarily to the energy industry throughout the United State.
