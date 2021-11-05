ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Now Covered by Alliance Global Partners

Stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENG opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.58. ENGlobal has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $9.40. The firm has a market cap of $86.78 million, a PE ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 1.93.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative return on equity of 33.74% and a negative net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $11.08 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in ENGlobal during the second quarter worth $251,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ENGlobal by 2,151.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 306,686 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of ENGlobal by 13,918.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 29,786 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC raised its holdings in shares of ENGlobal by 4.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 1,114,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ENGlobal by 265.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 55,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

About ENGlobal

ENGlobal Corp. engages in the provision of engineered modular solutions to the energy industry. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Procurement, and Construction Management (EPCM); Automation; and Corporate. The EPCM segment offers services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project services primarily to the energy industry throughout the United State.

