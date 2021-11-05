ENI (NYSE:E) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ENI (NYSE:E) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on E. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas upgraded ENI from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating and set a C$16.00 price target on shares of ENI in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Shares of E stock opened at $29.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. ENI has a twelve month low of $15.39 and a twelve month high of $29.76. The company has a market capitalization of $52.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.25.

ENI (NYSE:E) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.21. ENI had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $22.70 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that ENI will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.724 per share. This represents a yield of 4.8%. This is an increase from ENI’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is presently -295.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of E. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ENI by 2,339.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in ENI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in ENI during the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in ENI during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in ENI by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

