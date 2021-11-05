Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.870-$0.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $580 million-$600 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $598.77 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $131.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Entegris from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entegris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entegris has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $129.44.

Shares of ENTG traded down $3.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.34. The stock had a trading volume of 969,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Entegris has a 52-week low of $84.46 and a 52-week high of $149.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.89 and its 200 day moving average is $120.18. The firm has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.66 and a beta of 1.15.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The firm had revenue of $579.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

In other news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 23,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total transaction of $2,766,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total transaction of $505,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,402 shares of company stock valued at $11,857,449. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Entegris stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,227 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.09% of Entegris worth $15,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

