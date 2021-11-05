Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Envela had a return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 6.95%.

NYSEAMERICAN:ELA opened at $4.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Envela has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $7.42. The firm has a market cap of $121.70 million, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.20.

ELA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Envela in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Envela from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Envela by 35,742.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 15,012 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Envela by 1,836.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 15,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envela during the 2nd quarter worth about $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Envela Corp. buys and sells all kinds of jewelries including diamonds, fine watches, rare coins and currency, precious metal bullion products, scrap gold, silver, platinum, palladium, collectibles, and other valuables. The firm operates through the following segments: DGSE and ECHG. It offers its products through retail and wholesale stores, and e-commerce sites.

