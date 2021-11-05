Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Receives $49.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on NVST shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Envista alerts:

Shares of NVST stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.34. The company had a trading volume of 69,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,464. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.72. Envista has a 52 week low of $26.86 and a 52 week high of $46.52.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Envista had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 9.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Envista will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Mark E. Nance sold 4,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $190,167.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $425,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,007.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Envista during the second quarter valued at $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Envista during the third quarter valued at $95,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Envista in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Envista by 12,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Envista by 4,206.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.