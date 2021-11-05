EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Now Covered by Benchmark

Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the energy exploration company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.71% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of EOG Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist raised their target price on EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Tudor Pickering upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet raised EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.33.

EOG opened at $90.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $34.04 and a fifty-two week high of $95.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.41 and a 200-day moving average of $78.82.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy exploration company to purchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 101.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,724,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $644,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889,668 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,034,104 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,674,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,147 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,355,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3,637.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,449,579 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $200,979,000 after buying an additional 2,384,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 21.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,302,902 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $819,795,000 after buying an additional 2,009,016 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

